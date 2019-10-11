Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Opening Cinematic Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 153 Views
SEGA has released the opening cinematic for Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
View it below:
Here is the list of events in the game:
Tokyo 2020 Events
- 100m
- 110m Hurdles
- 4 x 100m Relay
- Archery
- Badminton
- Boxing
- Canoe
- Discus Throw
- Dream Karate
- Dream Racing
- Dream Shooting
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football
- Gymnastics
- Javelin Throw
- Karate
- Rugby Sevens
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Triple Jump
Tokyo 1964 Events
- 100m
- 10m Platform
- 400m Hurdles
- Judo
- Kayak
- Long Jump
- Marathon
- Shooting
- Vault
- Volleyball
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on November 5 and in Europe on November 8.
