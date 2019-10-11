Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Opening Cinematic Released - News

SEGA has released the opening cinematic for Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

View it below:

Here is the list of events in the game:

Tokyo 2020 Events

100m

110m Hurdles

4 x 100m Relay

Archery

Badminton

Boxing

Canoe

Discus Throw

Dream Karate

Dream Racing

Dream Shooting

Equestrian

Fencing

Football

Gymnastics

Javelin Throw

Karate

Rugby Sevens

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Triple Jump

Tokyo 1964 Events

100m

10m Platform

400m Hurdles

Judo

Kayak

Long Jump

Marathon

Shooting

Vault

Volleyball

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on November 5 and in Europe on November 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

