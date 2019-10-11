Ninja Game Mononoke Slashdown Lands on the Switch in November - News

/ 129 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Arc System Works announced it will release FK Digital's ninja action game, Mononoke Slashdown, for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in November.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In Mononoke Slashdown, player character Kagemaru fights with slash combos at close range, and throws Kunai at a distance. He can also jump and perform other additional actions to avoid enemy attack. It is a classic action game for all to enjoy.

At the beginning of the game, Kagemaru has limited actions and abilities. After each stage is cleared and money is earned, players can purchase several items to enhance Kagemaru’s attack, defense, and skills. If a stage is too hard, there’s always a chance to go back to the previous stages to earn money, enhance Kagemaru, and make those hard stages a lot easier!

Kagemaru can also perform slash combos in mid-air. There are also additional skills sold in the shop.

Don’t forget to check the shop often before the start of a stage!

There are five chapters in Mononoke Slashdown, and each chapter contains seven stages. Every stage has different missions. Defeating all the enemies, protecting the villagers, etc. In every chapter there are boss characters who guard the stage. Players must defeat the boss to advance to the next chapter.

Clear the first six stages to unlock the boss stage.

The mission for every stage is different. Before the stage begins, don’t forget to check the mission!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles