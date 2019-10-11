Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Gets Mana Saleesia Theocracy Music Video - News

posted 2 hours ago

Happinet has released a music video for Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia that features the Mana Saleesia Theocracy.

View it below:

The Legend of Runersia will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in spring 2020.

