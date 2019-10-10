Final Fantasy VII Remake Video Showcases Tactical Mode - News

Square Enix in a new Final Fantasy VII Remake video released via Twitter features the Tactical Mode.

"Enter Tactical Mode by pressing the x button during combat in #FF7R," reads the Tweet. "This slows down time & allows you to pick your next move. Take time to select your target, then choose to use abilities, magic or items. In this video we spend one ATB charge to use Cloud's Braver ability!"

Here is an overview of the game:

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

