Samurai Shodown Basara DLC Launches October 15

Publisher Athlon Games and developer SNK announced the Samurai Shodown Basara DLC will launch on October 15. The DLC can be purchased separately for $5.99 and is part of the $19.99 Season Pass.

Samurai Shodown is available now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 12. A Windows PC release is also in the works.

