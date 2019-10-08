Kandagawa Jet Girls Japanese Commercial Released - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Marvelous has released a Japanese TV commercial for the upcoming jet ski racing game, Kandagawa Jet Girls.

View it below:

Kandagawa Jet Girls will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on January 16, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles