Joker Debuts at the Top of the Domestic Weekend Box Office Charts, Sets October Record With $93.5 Million - Sales

Joker debuted in first on the Domestic Weekend Box Office charts earning $93.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo for the weekend of October 4 to 6. It is the largest October domestic opening ever, beating out the $80.25 million earned from Venom last year.

Joker is also the fourth largest domestic opening ever for an R-rated film and is just shy of only the fourth R-rated movie to ever open with $100+ million.

View the top 10 Domestic Box Office chart below (Title - Weekend Gross - Total Gross):

Joker - $93.5M - NEW Abominable - $12M - $37.83 Downton Abbey - $8M - $73.63 Hustlers - $6.3M - $91.32M It: Chapter Two - $5.36M - $202.21M Ad Astra - $4.56M - $43.66M Judy - $4.45M - $8.9M Rambo: Last Blood - $3.55M - $39.82M War (2019) - $1.58M - NEW Good Boys - $20.9M - $82.04M

