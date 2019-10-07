Joker Debuts at the Top of the Domestic Weekend Box Office Charts, Sets October Record With $93.5 Million - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 493 Views
Joker debuted in first on the Domestic Weekend Box Office charts earning $93.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo for the weekend of October 4 to 6. It is the largest October domestic opening ever, beating out the $80.25 million earned from Venom last year.
Joker is also the fourth largest domestic opening ever for an R-rated film and is just shy of only the fourth R-rated movie to ever open with $100+ million.
View the top 10 Domestic Box Office chart below (Title - Weekend Gross - Total Gross):
- Joker - $93.5M - NEW
- Abominable - $12M - $37.83
- Downton Abbey - $8M - $73.63
- Hustlers - $6.3M - $91.32M
- It: Chapter Two - $5.36M - $202.21M
- Ad Astra - $4.56M - $43.66M
- Judy - $4.45M - $8.9M
- Rambo: Last Blood - $3.55M - $39.82M
- War (2019) - $1.58M - NEW
- Good Boys - $20.9M - $82.04M
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
Absolutely deserved. The movie is fantastic and Joaquin Phoenix' acting is superb. It is this generation's Silence of the Lambs or American Psycho.
The best advertisement this movie could get was the tears of the SJWs and the woke media bashing it.
So, box office news on VGC is a thing?
Yeah, it's a bit weird. At least Joker has appeared in a lot of video games. The last Box Office article on here was about Downton Abbey. lmao
- +2
@mZuzek - Would you complain if it were box office numbers from your one and only Disney/Marvel?
- +2
I'm not complaining, I just think it's weird. I'd be equally weirded out by it if it were Marvel box office numbers, VGC just isn't the place I go to to check those numbers. Point in case is, movie sales are off-topic here, so it's strange that there's news on that.
- +3