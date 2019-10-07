Monster Hunter: World Ships 14 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 295 Views
Capcom has announced shipment figures for Monster Hunter: World have hit 14 million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.
The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion must have helped sales of the main game since it launched on September 6. The expansion quickly shipped 2.5 million units worldwide.
【御礼】2018年1月発売『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が、カプコン史上初グローバル出荷本数1,400万本を達成致しました。ハンターの皆様、本当にありがとうございます！— モンスターハンターワールド：アイスボーン公式 (@MH_official_JP) October 7, 2019
超大型拡張コンテンツ『モンスターハンターワールド：アイスボーン』も好評発売中です！#モンハンワールド #MHWアイスボーン pic.twitter.com/UEZCApxY56
Monster Hunter: World released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide in January 2018 and for Windows PC in August 2018.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
14M !! Damn, whit this MH future on playstation is assured, i mean PS4 version probably over 10M alone.
That's massive! Capcom wont be taking the MH series away from Playstation anytime soon now.
Waiting on the PC version of Iceborne. That way I have something nuts to play on my new PC build along with Cyberpunk 2070.
Now all that's needed is a switch port and it could probably 15+ million LTD