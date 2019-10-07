Monster Hunter: World Ships 14 Million Units - Sales

Capcom has announced shipment figures for Monster Hunter: World have hit 14 million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion must have helped sales of the main game since it launched on September 6. The expansion quickly shipped 2.5 million units worldwide.

Monster Hunter: World released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide in January 2018 and for Windows PC in August 2018.

