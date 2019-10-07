FIFA 20 Debuts at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has debuted on the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 39, 2019. The Xbox One version debuted in second and the Nintendo Switch version debuted in third.

Code Vein (PS4) debuted in eighth place and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (NS) debuted in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 39, 2019:

FIFA 20 (PS4) - NEW FIFA 20 (XOne) - NEW FIFA 20 (NS) - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (NS) EFootball PES 2020 (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Code Vein (PS4) - NEW Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (NS) - NEW Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS)

