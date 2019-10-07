FIFA 20 Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 has debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 39th week of 2019. Code Vein debuted in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 39, 2019:

FIFA 20 - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Dragon Quest XI: Streiter des Schicksals Borderlands 3 Code Vein - NEW NHL 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild eFootball PES 2020 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

