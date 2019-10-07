Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Gets New Gameplay Footage - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released new gameplay footage for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris.

View it below:

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. A release date has yet to be announced by Bandai Namco.

