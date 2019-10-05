FIFA 20 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 has topped the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 29. Borderlands 3 and NBA 2K20 drop one spot to second and third, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

FIFA 20 Code Vein Rainbow Six Siege Borderlands 3 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 The Surge 2 Minecraft Far Cry 5 Shadow of the Tomb Raider

