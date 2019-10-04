Corpse Party: Blood Drive Launches for Switch and PC on October 10 - News

/ 349 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Publisher XSEED Games announced Corpse Party: Blood Drive for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam, GOG and the Humble Store in North America and Europe on October 10 for $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99.

View the launch date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

While some members of Kisaragi Academy’s class 2-9 returned from their trip to the hellish, otherworldly elementary school known as Heavenly Host, many did not, and the survivors struggle on a daily basis to preserve the memories of those who were unfortunate enough to perish within its halls.

There is one ray of hope, however: an ancient tome known as the Book of Shadows. Class president Ayumi Shinozaki attempted to make use of its magic to resurrect her deceased friends once before, but only compounded the tragedy in the process. And now the book has been lost.

Or has it? When a spiritual photograph turns up, suggesting the Book of Shadows may now reside in the tattered remains of Heavenly Host, Ayumi becomes obsessed with finding it so she can make one last attempt to set things right.

What follows is nothing short of a nightmare.

Picking up two months after Corpse Party: Book of Shadows, Corpse Party: Blood Drive serves as the definitive conclusion to the Heavenly Host story arc.

Key Features:

The Best of the Old Returns Anew, Now with a Full HD Makeover – Full Japanese voice-overs, binaural 3D audio, and the Darkening system from Corpse Party: Book of Shadows return, but are now joined by HD visuals and a vastly improved framerate for a truly hi-res horror experience!

– Full Japanese voice-overs, binaural 3D audio, and the Darkening system from Corpse Party: Book of Shadows return, but are now joined by HD visuals and a vastly improved framerate for a truly hi-res horror experience! Highly Detailed 3D Environments with Dynamic Lighting – Players can use an in-game flashlight to experience Heavenly Host Elementary in full 3D for the first time, with all of its formerly 2D environments meticulously recreated and greatly expanded.

– Players can use an in-game flashlight to experience Heavenly Host Elementary in full 3D for the first time, with all of its formerly 2D environments meticulously recreated and greatly expanded. New Gameplay Systems for More Exciting Interactions – Run for your life, disarm traps, hide in cabinets from pursuers, and more; Heavenly Host now has far more ways to kill while also providing far more options for players to fight back.

– Run for your life, disarm traps, hide in cabinets from pursuers, and more; Heavenly Host now has far more ways to kill while also providing far more options for players to fight back. A Lengthy and Stunning Conclusion to the Heavenly Host Saga – Boasting 11 huge story chapters and eight supplemental Extra Chapters, Corpse Party: Blood Drive caps off the Heavenly Host storyline in a big way, providing answers and shocking twists in equal measure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles