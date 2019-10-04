Maitetsu: Pure Station Cinematic Trailer Released - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Circle Entertainment has released the cinematic trailer for Maitetsu: Pure Station. The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch in the west for $34.99. A release date has not been announced.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

An unforgettable journey.

Set in Hinomoto, a fictional version of Japan, where for a long time railway travel served as the most important form of transport. Each locomotive was paired with a humanoid control module, so-called Raillord, that aided the train operator. However, many rail lines had been discontinued due to the rising popularity of aircraft, a safe and convenient aerial mode of transport. As such, their accompanying railroads also went into a deep sleep.

Sotetsu had lost his entire family in a rail accident and was adopted into the Migita household, which runs a shochu brewery in the city of Ohitoyo. He returned to his hometown to save it from the potential water pollution that would occur if they accepted the proposal to build an aircraft factory nearby. He woke up the Railroad Hachiroku by accident and became her owner. For different purposes, they agreed to help find her lost locomotive, with the help of his stepsister Hibiki, the town’s mayor and local railway chief, Paulette and others.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles