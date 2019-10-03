Mario Kart Tour Tops 90 Million Downloads in First Week - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo's free-to-start mobile game, Mario Kart Tour, has topped 90 million downloads between iOS and Android in its first week, according to estimates from Sensor Tower.

The 90 million download figure easily makes it the biggest launch in terms of downloads for Nintendo.

The Android version has been the most popular with 53.5 million downloads or 59.5 percent of the downloads. However, iOS accounts for the majority of revenue with $9.6 million or 75.5 percent.

The US has been the top country with 13.2 million downloads, followed by Brazil with 10.7 million downloads, and Mexico with 5.8 million downloads.

