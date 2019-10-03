Death Stranding Gets 4K The Drop Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 310 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Kojima Productions have released a new 4K trailer for Death Stranding called The Drop.
View it below:
Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.
It certainly looks like it will be a unique experience, which, given the glut of me too games, excellent as many of them are, is something I'm looking forward to. Hope it all works out. There's a lot of questions yet to be answered about this game.
Real 4k? so probably not in game on PS4(Pro).
It literally says Not Actual Gameplay in the first 2 seconds. Probably checkerboard 4K on the Pro.
Hadn't open the video
