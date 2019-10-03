Jump Force Madara Uchiha DLC Launches in Late 2019 - News

Bandai Namco announced Madara Uchiha DLC for Jump Force will launch in late 2019. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View a trailer of Madara Uchiha below:





