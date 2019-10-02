Pokémon Sword and Shield is the Game Informer Cover Story for November 2019 - News

Game Informer announced its cover story for the November 2019 issue is Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

View the cover art below:





