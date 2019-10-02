Super Mario Maker 2 Update 1.1.0 Out Now, Adds Play With Friends, LAN Play, and More - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has released update 1.1.0 for Super Mario Maker 2. The update adds Play with Friends, LAN Play and more.

Here is an overview of the update:

Course World Network Play Added “Play with Friends” You can now play online with friends in either Multiplayer Versus or Multiplayer Co-op modes. You can now select courses uploaded to Course World as well as courses saved to Coursebot. The Nintendo Switch Online mobile app is now supported. You can automatically match online with people that you were matched with via the app, and can voice chat with them. Added features to “Nearby Play” You can now play in Multiplayer Co-op mode as well as Multiplayer Versus mode. You can now select courses uploaded to Course World as well as courses saved to Coursebot. When playing a course saved to Coursebot, the host system doesn’t need to be connected to the internet. Added “LAN Play” Players connected to the same LAN (Local Area Network) can now wirelessly play together. After selecting Network Play, you can switch to LAN Play mode by clicking in the L Stick and pressing the L or R buttons. If the connection is unstable before Multiplayer Co-op or Multiplayer Versus starts, the match will be cancelled. In Multiplayer Co-op, when everyone chooses “Let’s start over!”, the timer will now be reset. Changed the look of the gauge for S+, the highest rank in Multiplayer Versus. If a player places Builder Boxes after a warp point, other players will now be able to break them and proceed forward. All players will take the same amount of time to move through a Warp Pipe, regardless of the state of their character. After updating to Ver. 1.1.0, you will no longer be able to match with players using Ver. 1.0.1 or lower in Network Play. Course Info You can now select Play Together directly from any course uploaded to a player’s profile. Simplified the display of comments containing stamps in “View comments.” Maker Profile Added a refresh/update button to “Courses uploaded.” Added a list showing a user’s 100 most recent First Clears. Now displays a user’s total number of First Clears. Now displays a user’s total number of world-record times. Official Makers Added a list of Official Makers in Leaderboards.

Course Maker You can now use touch with button controls in handheld mode. You can also go back to touch-only controls from Settings in the Main Menu.

General

You can now play with a horizontal Joy-Con in all Game Modes.



You can change your controller grip from Settings in the Main Menu.



Other issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Super Mario Maker 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles