FIFA 20 Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts

FIFA 20 has debuted at the top on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending September 28. Physical sales for the game are down seven year-on-year. PlayStation 4 version accounted for 61 percent of sales and Xbox One version accounted for 38 percent of sales.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

FIFA 20 - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Borderlands 3 Gears 5 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled The Division 2 Sea of Thieves Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft: Xbox Edition Forza Horizon 3

