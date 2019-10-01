The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Debuts at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (NS) has debuted on the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 38, 2019.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 38, 2019:

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (NS) - NEW EFootball PES 2020 (PS4) Borderlands 3 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) F1 2019 (PS4) NBA 2K20 (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

