Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia President Atsushi Morita Retires - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia president and Sony Interactive Entertainment corporate director Atsushi Morita has announced his retirement. A new Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia president was not announced.

Morita's retirements follows the announcement of the departure of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden.

SIE: Atsushi Morita, President of SIEJA and director of SIE Japan unit, left the positions today as he retired from Sony group due to age. Replacing him as director is SIE CFO Kazuhiko Takeda, as president of SIEJA undecided yet. I liked you smiling on stage. Thanks, Morita-san. pic.twitter.com/6SNkpACcfj — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) October 1, 2019

October 1 is the start of the second half of the current Sony fiscal year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles