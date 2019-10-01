Quantcast
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia President Atsushi Morita Retires

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia president and Sony Interactive Entertainment corporate director Atsushi Morita has announced his retirement. A new Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia president was not announced.

Morita's retirements follows the announcement of the departure of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden.

October 1 is the start of the second half of the current Sony fiscal year.

DonFerrari
DonFerrari (49 minutes ago)

Enjoy your earned retirement and live a plentiful and pleasant life.

