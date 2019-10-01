This Week's Deals With Gold - Ori and the Blind Forest - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 152 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 8 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Conan
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|DmC Devil May Cry
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|Ion Assault
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|JUJU
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|Lost Odyssey
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|ScreamRide
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
