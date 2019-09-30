Cuphead Tops 5 Million Units Sold - Sales

Developer Studio MDHR has announced Cuphead has sold more than five million units across all platforms.

To celebrate the milestone, the game has been discounted by 20 percent on all platforms for the rest of this week. The developer also has "5 days of fun and giveaways planned to celebrate 5 million copies sold!"

Cuphead turns two today, and we're so humbled to announce: it has officially gone five-times platinum!!



Starting now, the game is 20% off on all platforms for a full week. And stay tuned, because we have 5 days of fun and giveaways planned to celebrate 5 million copies sold! pic.twitter.com/oe7uTzY62Y — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) September 29, 2019

