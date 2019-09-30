Quantcast
Cuphead Tops 5 Million Units Sold - VGChartz
Cuphead Tops 5 Million Units Sold

Cuphead Tops 5 Million Units Sold - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 580 Views

Developer Studio MDHR has announced Cuphead has sold more than five million units across all platforms. 

To celebrate the milestone, the game has been discounted by 20 percent on all platforms for the rest of this week. The developer also has "5 days of fun and giveaways planned to celebrate 5 million copies sold!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

10 Comments

Azzanation
Azzanation (5 hours ago)

Well done Cuphead, great game and a highlight for this gen.

  • +4
Loneken
Loneken (3 hours ago)

Why everithing you say is down vote for someone else?

  • +3
Azzanation
Azzanation (3 hours ago)

Huh? You mean why I get downvoted?

  • +3
Loneken
Loneken (2 hours ago)

yes

  • +3
DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (4 hours ago)

Switch must've really boosted its sales, but that makes sense. Game is perfect for Switch.

  • +2
Loneken
Loneken (3 hours ago)

Fantastic game. Well deserved

  • +1
Zenos
Zenos (3 hours ago)

Absolutely deserved. The game is fantastic and I'm looking forward to the DLC.

  • +1
Rafie
Rafie (4 hours ago)

I got it on Xbox One and Switch! This is truly a gem of a game. Well deserved...

  • +1
hunter_alien
hunter_alien (4 hours ago)

Nice! Deserved every copy!

  • +1
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (1 hour ago)

"You're welcome Microsoft" - Switch players.

  • -1