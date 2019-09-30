The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 453 Views
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (NS) has debuted at the top of the French charts in week 38, 2019, according to SELL. The limited edition debuted in second place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Borderlands 3
- NBA 2K20
- EFootball PES 2020
- Borderlands 3
- Gears 5
- NBA 2K20
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Limited Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokemon Sun
- Yo-Kai Watch 3
- Pokemon Moon
- Borderlands 3
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 19
