The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (NS) has debuted at the top of the French charts in week 38, 2019, according to SELL. The limited edition debuted in second place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Borderlands 3 NBA 2K20 EFootball PES 2020 Xbox One Borderlands 3 Gears 5 NBA 2K20 Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Limited Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Sun Yo-Kai Watch 3 Pokemon Moon PC Borderlands 3 The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

