Auto Chess Headed to Switch and PS4 in 2020

Dragonest announced Auto Chess will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in 2020.





Here is an overview of the game:

Auto Chess is a brand new, highly competitive multiplayer online strategy game created by Drodo and Dragonest, released and technically supported by Dragonest. Players will build their own economy system and use unique units to fight against each other in an eight-player, last man standing scenario. Pit your strategy skills against seven other players at the same time and proof your skill to adapt your strategies in real-time. ImbaTV will manage Auto Chess‘ global eSports tournaments. No matter where you’re from, you can challenge the top players from all over the world. The world’s top Auto Chess eSports league awaits!

Key Features:

Innovative Gameplay – By collecting / changing Hero cards and arranging different formations, eight chess gamers will content for first prize in the following tens of minutes. Millions of players are challenging each other every day in what has become one of the most popular leisure modern gameplay.

– By collecting / changing Hero cards and arranging different formations, eight chess gamers will content for first prize in the following tens of minutes. Millions of players are challenging each other every day in what has become one of the most popular leisure modern gameplay. Fair Play – Make a real fair-play game! The World eSports Games are created by Dragonest, Drodo, and lmbaTV. A million prize pool awaits!

– Make a real fair-play game! The World eSports Games are created by Dragonest, Drodo, and lmbaTV. A million prize pool awaits! Strategy Rules the World – Players will randomly get their Heroes in the Sharing Cardpool, and form special formations according to their unique strategies. Evolution, combination, jockey for position, and so on enable you to practice your strategies to the greatest extent. Will you be able to adapt to the changing tide and survive till the end?

– Players will randomly get their Heroes in the Sharing Cardpool, and form special formations according to their unique strategies. Evolution, combination, jockey for position, and so on enable you to practice your strategies to the greatest extent. Will you be able to adapt to the changing tide and survive till the end? Global Server – No matter where you come from, welcome to our world and challenge players from all over the world!

