The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 407 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening has topped the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 22. Borderlands 3 drops one spot to second and NBA 2K20 drops one spot to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Borderlands 3 NBA 2K20 Marvel's Spider-Man Overcooked 2 Minecraft Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Spyro Reignited Trilogy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles