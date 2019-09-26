Switch vs DS  VGChartz Gap Charts  August 2019 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 822,486 – DS

Gap change over last 12 months: 6,526,385 - DS

Total Lead: 4,646,695 - DS

Switch Total Sales: 37,200,939

DS Total Sales: 41,847,634

August 2019 is the 30th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the DS by 822,486 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the DS has outsold the Switch by 6.53 million units. The DS leads by 4.65 million units.

The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 37.20 million units, while the DS sold 41.85 million units during the same timeframe.

The 30th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is August 2019, while for the DS it is April 2007.

