Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV Trailer Released - News

posted 8 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released the first trailer for Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in Japan on January 16, 2020, and in North America and Europe in early 2020.

