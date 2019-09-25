Little Town Hero Trailer Released - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Game Freak has released a new trailer for the upcoming RPG, Little Town Hero.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Got any ideas, hero?

The story is set in an isolated village on the edge of the world.

The only gate leading outside is heavily guarded by a castle, and the villagers are not allowed to leave.

Most of the villagers don’t give it a thought, and happily go on with their everyday lives.

However, the protagonist is a little different from the others – he wants to see the world outside.

One day, a “Monster” appears in the village, shocking everyone because until then, no one knew such creatures existed.

The protagonist is able to fight it using a mysterious Red stone he found in the coalmines.

In the course of his defense of the village, he gradually unravels secrets of how the stones and the monsters came to be…

Unlike most RPGs, there is no need to fight weak monsters repeatedly to level grind in Little Town Hero.

Instead, you will need to have a good strategy to fight each boss monster one on one.

…Will the protagonist live the adventure he craves and escape the humdrum village life?

Key Features:

A challenging battle system which relies heavily on coming up with new Ideas and strategies.

Compact story progression designed with the busy gamer in mind.

Soundtrack by Toby Fox, composer of the background music for Undertale.

Little Town Hero will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 16 for $24.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

