Wattam Launches in December for PS4 and Epic Games Store

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Funomena announced Wattam will launch for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store in December.





Here is an overview of the game:

From the creator behind Noby Noby Boy and Katamari Damacy comes Wattam. Long ago, a huge explosion blasted the world of Wattam across the galaxy. Help the Mayor build stacks and chains with characters like Sushi, Flower, Cloud, and Poop to create joyful, colorful explosions that will guide the diaspora of Wattam back home.

Key Features:

Make New Friends – The Mayor invites you to explore the colorful world of Wattam and bond with over 100 unique and carefree characters. The connections you form open a treasure chest of possibilities—playing, switching, stacking, climbing, chasing, floating, exploding, and / or dancing all in the name of fun.

– The Mayor invites you to explore the colorful world of Wattam and bond with over 100 unique and carefree characters. The connections you form open a treasure chest of possibilities—playing, switching, stacking, climbing, chasing, floating, exploding, and / or dancing all in the name of fun. Experience Joyful Explosions – The Mayor loves creating colorful explosions. The more joyful the explosion, the more characters will come and play.

– The Mayor loves creating colorful explosions. The more joyful the explosion, the more characters will come and play. Have Endless Adventures – Discover what’s possible when you abandon all preconceived notions about what it means to play in games. Learn about the different origins of Wattam’s citizens, then work together with them to solve weird puzzles, celebrate special events and explore your imagination to its fullest.

– Discover what’s possible when you abandon all preconceived notions about what it means to play in games. Learn about the different origins of Wattam’s citizens, then work together with them to solve weird puzzles, celebrate special events and explore your imagination to its fullest. Explore Awesome Music – Each character in Wattam has their own unique melody. Characters can also chain together to create whimsical mashups.

