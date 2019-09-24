This Week's Deals With Gold - Call of Duty, Need For Speed Payback - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 237 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 1 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Accidents will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Racing Sale
|Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Family Deals Collection
|Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|All-Star Fruit Racing
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Racing Sale
|AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Racing Sale
|Baja: Edge of Control HD
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Racing Sale
|Battle Princess Madelyn
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Battle Worlds: Kronos
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Family Deals Collection
|Battleship
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Ben 10
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|Black Mirror
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Racing Sale
|Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Variety Map Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Candleman Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Car Mechanic Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|Racing Sale
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Racing Sale
|Chronus Arc
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Family Deals Collection
|Citizens of Space
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Family Deals Collection
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Family Deals Collection
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Crazy Sports Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Cuphead
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|10%
|Spotlight
|DAKAR 18
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Racing Sale
|Danger Zone
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Danger Zone 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Danger Zone Bundle: Danger Zone and Danger Zone 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dangerous Driving
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Racing Sale
|Dangerous Golf
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|de Blob
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Family Deals Collection
|de Blob 2
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Family Deals Collection
|Dead By Daylight: A Nightmare On Elm Street Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG
|Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dead By Daylight: The SAW Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Racing Sale
|DiRT Rally
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Racing Sale
|Dirt Rally 2.0
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Racing Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe Content Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Racing Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Racing Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 Super Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Racing Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 – Germany Rally
|Add-On
|50%
|Racing Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 – Monte Carlo Rally
|Add-On
|50%
|Racing Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 – Sweden Rally
|Add-On
|50%
|Racing Sale
|Double Cross
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Doughlings: Invasion
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Family Deals Collection
|DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Racing Sale
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Family Deals Collection
|Etherborn
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Family Deals Collection
|F1 2015
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Racing Sale
|F1 2016
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Racing Sale
|F1 2017
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Racing Sale
|F1 2018
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Racing Sale
|F1 2019
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Racing Sale
|F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Racing Sale
|Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Fe
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Family Deals Collection
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Family Deals Collection
|FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Racing Sale
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Family Deals Collection
|Gnomes Garden: New Home
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Grand Prix Rock ´N Racing
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Racing Sale
|GRIP
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Racing Sale
|Guilt Battle Arena
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Family Deals Collection
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Hexologic
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|Family Deals Collection
|Hitman 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight
|Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight
|Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade (Intro Pack)
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN – The Complete First Season
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Spotlight
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|Human Fall Flat
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|Hungry Shark World
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|Just Dance 2019
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Family Deals Collection
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|Lock’s Quest
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Family Deals Collection
|Metropolis: Lux Obscura
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Micro Machines World Series
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Racing Sale
|Miles & Kilo
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|DWG
|Monopoly Plus
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Family Deals Collection
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kigdom
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Racing Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Racing Sale
|Monster Jam Steel Titans
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Racing Sale
|Moto Racer 4
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Racing Sale
|MotoGP19
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Racing Sale
|MX vs. ATV All Out
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Racing Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Racing Sale
|Need For Speed
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Racing Sale
|Need For Speed Payback
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Racing Sale
|Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Racing Sale
|Need For Speed Rivals
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Racing Sale
|Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Racing Sale
|Nefarious
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Nickelodean: Kart Racers
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Racing Sale
|Omega Strike
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Onimusha: Warlords
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|ONRUSH
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Racing Sale
|ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Racing Sale
|Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Overwatch: Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Paw Patrol: On a Roll
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Family Deals Collection
|Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Family Deals Collection
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Spotlight
|Pirates of First Star
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Family Deals Collection
|Pumped BMX Pro
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Puyo Puyo Champions
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|RAGE 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Family Deals Collection
|Redout: Lightspeed Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Racing Sale
|RIDE 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Racing Sale
|RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Racing Sale
|RISK
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Racing Sale
|Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Racing Sale
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Sephirothic Stories
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Family Deals Collection
|Skyforge: Revenant Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Skyforge: Revenant Quickplay Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Slime-san Superslime Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|SolSeraph
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Family Deals Collection
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Starlink Battle For Atlas Collection 2 Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Family Deals Collection
|Starlink Battle For Atlas Collection Pack
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Starlink Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Family Deals Collection
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Family Deals Collection
|Steel Rats
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Strider
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Super Party Sports: Football
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Family Deals Collection
|Super Street: The Game
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Racing Sale
|Super Tennis Blast
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Family Deals Collection
|Team Sonic Racing
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Racing Sale
|TerraTech
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Teslagrad
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|DWG
|The Council – Complete Season
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Crew 2 Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Racing Sale
|The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Racing Sale
|The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Racing Sale
|The Crew 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Racing Sale
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Racing Sale
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Family Deals Collection
|The Little Acre
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Family Deals Collection
|The Raven Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Technomancer
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Trackmania Turbo
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Racing Sale
|Train Sim World 2020
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Family Deals Collection
|Trials Rising
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Racing Sale
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Racing Sale
|Trials Rising – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Racing Sale
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Truck Racing Championship
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Racing Sale
|Trulon: The Shadow Engine
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|TT Isle of Man
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Racing Sale
|Turok
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Family Deals Collection
|Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous Driving
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Family Deals Collection
|UNO
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
|Unravel
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Family Deals Collection
|Unravel Two
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Family Deals Collection
|Unravel Yarny Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Family Deals Collection
|V-Rally 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Racing Sale
|V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Racing Sale
|Varenje
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|Family Deals Collection
|Woodle Tree Adventures
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Family Deals Collection
|World to the West
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Family Deals Collection
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Racing Sale
|WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Racing Sale
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Racing Sale
|Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate Of Firmament
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Family Deals Collection
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Family Deals Collection
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Call of Duty 2
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty 3
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Crazy Taxi
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|DAYTONA USA
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|FLOCK!
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman HD Pack
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|Hitman: Absolution
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|Hitman: Blood Money
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|Lost Planet 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Lost Planet 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Lost Planet Colonies
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|MX Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|MX vs ATV Reflex
|Backward Compatible
|90%
|DWG
|MX VS ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV: Untamed
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Puzzle Fighter HD
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Remember Me
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Street Fighter IV
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Strider
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.