Bayonetta 2 Director Shares Concept Art for Original Project - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

The producer of Bayonetta and director of Bayonetta 2 Yusuke Hashimoto via Twitter has shared concept art for an original project.

The artwork was illustrated by Tatsuya Yoshikawa, who is known for work on character designs Breath of Fire and Devil May Cry series.

Concept art for an original project（Art by Tatsuya Yoshikawa) pic.twitter.com/lFaWhyqsTC — 橋本祐介 Yusuke Hashimoto (@yusuke8shimoto) September 24, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

