Quantcast
Bayonetta 2 Director Shares Concept Art for Original Project - VGChartz
Bayonetta 2 Director Shares Concept Art for Original Project

Bayonetta 2 Director Shares Concept Art for Original Project - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 362 Views

The  producer of Bayonetta and director of Bayonetta 2 Yusuke Hashimoto via Twitter has shared concept art for an original project.

The artwork was illustrated by Tatsuya Yoshikawa, who is known for work on character designs Breath of Fire and Devil May Cry series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

Looks cool!

  • +2
Zenos
Zenos (38 minutes ago)

The art looks nice. Curious to see what the game will be all about.

  • 0