River City Melee Mach!! Trailer Introduces Kirisame Jitsugyou Koukou Team

Publisher Arc System Works have released a new trailer for River City Melee Mach!! introduces the Kirisame Jitsugyou Koukou Team.

Here is a list of new teams in the game:

Kirisame Jitsugyou Koukou – A team of characters from Downtown Nekketsu Baseball Monogatari: Yakyuu de Shoubu da! Kunio-kun. They have high foundational and physical strength, and each member has an original special attack.

– A team of characters from Downtown Nekketsu Baseball Monogatari: Yakyuu de Shoubu da! Kunio-kun. They have high foundational and physical strength, and each member has an original special attack. Hinoshima Koukou – An original team and gathering of each team’s rivals. They have numerous original techniques and can deal a heavy blow.

– An original team and gathering of each team’s rivals. They have numerous original techniques and can deal a heavy blow. All America – A well-balanced team of foreign characters from each title with various special moves. Every member has captain-class abilities.

– A well-balanced team of foreign characters from each title with various special moves. Every member has captain-class abilities. World Soccer – A team of characters from Kunio-kun no Nekketsu Soccer League. They have high kick power and many kick-based special attacks.

Here is an overview of the game:

Nekketsu Kouha Kunio-kun is a popular action game series that debuted in 1986. And now the “win-through fighting” from the series’ most popular title Downtown Nekketsu Koushinkyoku: Soreyuke Daiundoukai returns with significant enhancements!

While the controls remain the same, all other aspects have been significantly enhanced. There are over 180 characters, over 250 special moves, over 30 teams, and more.

The cute pixelated characters of yesteryear flood the screen for a major brawl. Up to four players can play together, so fight alongside your family and friends!

Additionally, you can play against players all over the world in online battles. Climb your way to the top by mowing down rivals in major brawls involving the whole world.

A Hot-Blooded High School Story:

A few days after the Great Athletic Meet held by Todou of Reihou Academy, a poster reading “A Melee Tournament will be Held” was posted in town…

Meanwhile, there have been repeated incidents in which high school students in the area have been attacked. Due to the timing, everyone was suspicious that the attacks and the melee tournament were somehow related…

In order to uncover the truth of the matter, Kunio, who also found it suspicious, gathers up the strongest members of his hot-blooded high school to participate in the melee tournament…

A Battle Royale Game:

Select a character to fight as from your chosen team. Win the four-man battle royale. Utilize dropped weapons, terrain, and special moves. Survive until the end to win and advance to the next round.

Game Systems:

Single-Player – A mode in which you fight against CPU characters in an original story prepared for each high school. Five teams have been added from the previous work for a total of 30 teams to choose from. You may even be able to experience the true story of the maniac team that we previously knew so little of.

– A mode in which you fight against CPU characters in an original story prepared for each high school. Five teams have been added from the previous work for a total of 30 teams to choose from. You may even be able to experience the true story of the maniac team that we previously knew so little of. Free Play – A mode that you can enjoy to your heart’s content. Freely play the game by setting your own battle rules, number of battles, time limit, and so on. Up to four players can play together, so play alongside family and friends.

– A mode that you can enjoy to your heart’s content. Freely play the game by setting your own battle rules, number of battles, time limit, and so on. Up to four players can play together, so play alongside family and friends. Online Battle – A mode in which you fight against players around the world. You can set your own rules and such in great detail, or you can join a room with conditions that meet your liking. If you cannot find a room you like, you can create your own.

– A mode in which you fight against players around the world. You can set your own rules and such in great detail, or you can join a room with conditions that meet your liking. If you cannot find a room you like, you can create your own. Music Gallery – A mode in which you can listen to the background music from the game. Listen to nostalgic and lovely blip blop sounds of yesteryear.

River City Melee Mach!! will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on October 10 for $13.99.

