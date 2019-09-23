EFootball PES 2020 and Borderlands 3 Debut at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

EFootball PES 2020 (PS4) has debuted on the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 37, 2019. The Xbox One version debuted in sixth place. Borderlands 3 (PS4) has debuted in second place. The Xbox One version debuted in 14th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 36, 2019:

EFootball PES 2020 (PS4) - NEW Borderlands 3 (PS4) - NEW NBA 2K20 (PS4) Gears 5 (XOne) F1 2019 (PS4) EFootball PES 2020 (XOne) - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4)

