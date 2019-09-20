Borderlands 3 Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - News

Borderlands 3 has debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 37th week of 2019. NHL 20 debuted in second place, eFootball PES 2020 debuted in third, and Gears 5 debuted in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 37, 2019:

Borderlands 3 - NEW NHL 20 - NEW eFootball PES 2020 - NEW NBA 2K20 Gears 5 - NEW Greedfall - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Daemon X Machina - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

