Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Gets New Gameplay Videos - News

/ 192 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Dengeki Online has released a new gameplay videos of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.

View them below:

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles