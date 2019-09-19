Borderlands 3 Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 134 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Borderlands 3 has topped the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 15. NBA 2K20 drops one spot to second, Marvel's Spider-Man is up one spot to third, and Gears 5 is up six spots to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Borderlands 3 NBA 2K20 Marvel's Spider-Man Gears 5 Minecraft Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Spyro Reignited Trilogy Wreckfest Overcooked 2 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles