PlayStation Matsuri Osaka 2019 Lineup of Games Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has revealed its lineup of games that will be at PlayStation Matsuri Osaka 2019. The event will be held on September 29 in Japan.





Here is the lineup of games:

PlayStation 4 Titles

Concrete Genie (SIE)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames)

MediEvil (SIE)

Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus)

Project Resistance (Capcom)

Project Sakura Wars (Sega)

Puyo Puyo Champions (Sega)

ReadySet Heroes (SIE)

Trials of Mana (Square Enix)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega)

PlayStation VR Titles

Budget Cuts (Neat Corp)

Concrete Genie (SIE)

Deemo Reborn (Unties)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE)

Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games)

Last Labyrinth (Amata K.K.)

Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! (Sega)

Throw Anything (Visual Light)

“PlayStation Presents Live Show” Titles

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo)

Project Resistance (Capcom)

Puyo Puyo Champions (Sega)

