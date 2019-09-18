Earthfall Headed to Switch on October 11 - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Nimble announced Earthfall will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 11 for $19.99. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Earthfall: Alien Horde is a four-player cooperative first-person shooter that challenges players to survive hordes of ruthless alien drones and their inscrutable masters. Experience a battle-tested, upgraded first-person shooter that includes all previous content updates from the original Earthfall at an amazing value. Now featuring a Nintendo Switch exclusive: four-player local wireless co-op wireless play!

Key Features:

A Horde of Content – 15 unique locations, including 11 campaign chapters, 5 invasion maps, and tons of unlockable items!

– 15 unique locations, including 11 campaign chapters, 5 invasion maps, and tons of unlockable items! Hardcore Co-op – Drop in, drop out and engage in classic four-player co-operative gunplay inspired by the greatest co-op shooters of our time. Now with local wireless co-op, in addition to online play.

– Drop in, drop out and engage in classic four-player co-operative gunplay inspired by the greatest co-op shooters of our time. Now with local wireless co-op, in addition to online play. Death from Above – Fight the horde, a procedurally generated alien menace that makes every gameplay session tense, exciting, fresh, and utterly lethal.

– Fight the horde, a procedurally generated alien menace that makes every gameplay session tense, exciting, fresh, and utterly lethal. Well-armed Allies – Become one of four story-driven characters and battle through an alien-infested plot while utilizing advanced weaponry and printable guns.

– Become one of four story-driven characters and battle through an alien-infested plot while utilizing advanced weaponry and printable guns. Constructible Defenses – Strategically place barricades that electrify or set the alien scourge afire. Deploy automatic sentries to create the perfect alien killing zones or set up mounted turrets to achieve firepower superiority.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles