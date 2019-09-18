Dissidia Final Fantasy NT New DLC Character to be Announced on September 24 - News

Square Enix will announce a new Dissidia Final Fantasy NT DLC character for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in a live stream to be held on September 24 at 8pm JST.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.





