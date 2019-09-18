Tamarin Gets Adventure Trailer - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Chameleon Games has released a new trailer for the upcoming third-person action adventure game, Tamarin.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Tamarin channels the energy of 3D platformer classics and explorative Metroidvania shooters. Explore an incredible interconnected 3D world, brimming with primate platforming and bug-splattering shooter action. Leap with the agility of a tamarin as you journey into the Northern wilderness on scenic routes through forests, fjords and mountains. Along the way you will chase mysterious electrical fireflies, discover a secret underground world of dancing ants, rescue innocent birds, and restore the tamarins’ once idyllic natural habitat.

Director Omar Sawi has brought on an all-star cast from Rare’s golden era to help execute his creative vision for Tamarin and recapture the style and magical experiences they were famous for. To mention a few, Banjo-Kazooie character designer Steve Mayles helped craft the iconic new tamarins. Diddy Kong and Battletoads designer Kev Bayliss provided character concept art. Donkey Kong 64 artist Richard Vaucher leads the art production. And Donkey Kong Country and Starfox Adventures composer David Wise tunes in with a beautiful and atmospheric soundtrack—complemented by the impactful sound effects of action-game veteran Graeme Norgate (GoldenEye 007, Jet Force Gemini, Killer Instinct).

Tamarin will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in Q4 2019 for $29.99 / €28.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles