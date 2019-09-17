Sony Owns the 'Rights to Past Insomniac Games Works' in Reference to Sunset Overdrive - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 669 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment recently announced it acquired developer Insomniac Games, who is best known for the Ratchet & Clank series, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Sunset Overdrive.
Sony's Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida speaking to Inside Games was asked if Sony now owns the rights to Sunset Overdrive. It is a game that originally launched on the Xbox One and was published by Microsoft Studios. His response appears to show that Sony does own the rights to the IP now.
"SIE holds the rights to past Insomniac Games works," said Yoshida.
When asked if he was worried what would happen to the IP in the future, he said "Insomniac is a powerful developer, so I can only say that I am looking forward to future titles."
Sunset Overdrive launched for the Xbox One in October 2014 and Windows PC in November 2018.
8 Comments
Nice to have this official now. Hopefully SO will see the light of day on Playstation. I think it's almost a given seeing as how easy it would be to do.
We're definitely getting a SO port or remaster.
Funny how previously Insomniac went with MS for this game just to keep the IP rights for themselves. Now that Sony owns them this seems redundant.
I'd be surprised if they did end up porting it. A four year old game that I don't remember getting much fanfare outside of its launch window. However, I could be calling it very wrong.
MS probably secured the rights for an entire gen so we probably won't see it on the PS4.
It's not really a title I'm interested in.
It was decent but not as special as it seemed.
Can stay on Xbox and pc :P
