Sony Owns the 'Rights to Past Insomniac Games Works' in Reference to Sunset Overdrive

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently announced it acquired developer Insomniac Games, who is best known for the Ratchet & Clank series, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Sunset Overdrive.

Sony's Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida speaking to Inside Games was asked if Sony now owns the rights to Sunset Overdrive. It is a game that originally launched on the Xbox One and was published by Microsoft Studios. His response appears to show that Sony does own the rights to the IP now.





"SIE holds the rights to past Insomniac Games works," said Yoshida.

When asked if he was worried what would happen to the IP in the future, he said "Insomniac is a powerful developer, so I can only say that I am looking forward to future titles."

Sunset Overdrive launched for the Xbox One in October 2014 and Windows PC in November 2018.

