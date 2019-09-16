Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Begins Filming - News

Greg Russo, the screenwriter for the Mortal Kombat movie reboot, announced via Twitter the movie has begun filming. The tweet features the text "May the Elder Gods watch over us!" and the hashtag #ITHASBEGUN.

The movie stars Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Josh Lawson as Kano, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Bridges, and Tadanobu Asano as Raiden.

May the Elder Gods watch over us! #ITHASBEGUN pic.twitter.com/Lkovg7Glwo — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) September 15, 2019

