Analyst: 'Packaged Sales in the UK for Microsoft Titles are a Tiny Amount and No Longer Important' - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad announced via Twitter games retail sales for games released by Microsoft in the UK are now insignificant as digital downloads and player base on Game Pass are now the "majority by far."

Gears of War 3 sold 20 times more copies at retail at launch than Gears 5 did last week. Gears of War 4 also sold 4.5 times more copies than Gears 5. Ahmad added that the addition of a Game Pass version of Gears 5 has been a "real game changer" for Microsoft.

We're now at a point where packaged sales in the UK for Microsoft titles are a tiny amount and no longer important.



In its first week, Gears of War 3 sold 20x more packaged units than Gears 5 and Gears of War 4 sold 4.5x.



Digital Download and Game Pass are the majority by far. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 16, 2019

I honestly think even Microsoft might be a bit shocked by how low packaged software is for Gears 5.



Whilst UK packaged software + full game downloads of Gears 5 are much lower than prior entries in the series, the addition of a Game Pass version has been a real game changer. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 16, 2019

