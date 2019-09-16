Quantcast
Analyst: 'Packaged Sales in the UK for Microsoft Titles are a Tiny Amount and No Longer Important'

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 921 Views

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad announced via Twitter games retail sales for games released by Microsoft  in the UK are now insignificant as digital downloads and player base on Game Pass are now the "majority by far."

Gears of War 3 sold 20 times more copies at retail at launch than Gears 5 did last week. Gears of War 4 also sold 4.5 times more copies than Gears 5. Ahmad added that the addition of a Game Pass version of Gears 5 has been a "real game changer" for Microsoft.

8 Comments

Azzanation
Azzanation (1 hour ago)

Something iv been saying for a very long time. GamePass, Digital and other services are only growing.

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (1 hour ago)

Show raw $ made through Gamepass for Gears 5, and digital sales so we can compare it to past entries Microsoft. You dont report sales anymore so given Xbox's track record this year, anything they make can seem like a bust. Units sold > analyst hot take.

Zenos
Zenos (4 hours ago)

Pretty sad. Hopefully this will not push for more digital only consoles.

chakkra
chakkra (3 hours ago)

Why is it sad for you? Millions of people have been able to play the game without having to shell out $60 upfront (and those who wanted to do so, still had the option to do it).

Zenos
Zenos (2 hours ago)

Because I prefer the physical market.

eva01beserk
eva01beserk (1 hour ago)

This to me sounds like gears 5 sold terrible. Atributing this to gamepass is just spin in my opinion.

Azzanation
Azzanation (1 hour ago)

Not sure if your post is serious or just clearly dont understand.

SwitchUP
SwitchUP (1 hour ago)

Implying that games pass wasnt directly connected to the detriment of physical sales is just ignorant.

