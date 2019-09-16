Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Gets Launch Trailer - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Level-5 have released the launch trailer for Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered.

Here is an overview of the game:

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered on PlayStation 4 and PC features brilliant new visual enhancements, letting PlayStation 4 players enjoy the game at 1080p resolution and with a super-smooth frame rate of 60 frames per second. PlayStation 4 Pro users can also opt for true 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, or 1440p at 60 frames per second.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch on Nintendo Switch is the first handheld iteration of the acclaimed title, letting Switch players experience the game in 720p resolution at 30 frames per second in TV mode at home, or in handheld mode on-the-go. The game retains its original dynamic fight system, combining real-time action and turn-based tactical elements, as well as the dozens of locations and hundreds of creatures that comprise the vast universe of Ni no Kuni.

Originally developed by Level-5, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch’s story unfolds through animation storyboarded and created by the legendary Studio Ghibli, with music composed by award-winning musician Joe Hisaishi. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch tells the charming yet tragic story of Oliver, a young boy who embarks on a journey to another world in the hope of bringing back his mother following a tragic incident. With a copy of the Wizard’s Companion in hand and his pal Drippy by his side, Oliver must traverse exotic lands to tame familiars, take on malevolent foes, and overcome the countless challenges that stand between him and his mother’s salvation.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on September 26. The non-remastered version will launch for the Nintendo Switch on the same day.

