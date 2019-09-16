Nioh 2 Open Beta Starts November 1 - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced the open beta for Nioh 2 runs from November 1 to 10. It will be available on the PlayStation Store for free.

Here is an overview of the game:

Survive a brutal blend of Japanese myth, legend, and history.

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel.

Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons.

Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

Key Features:

Sharpen Your Skills – Prepare for the fight of your life with revamped mechanics that build on the fan-favorite elements of Nioh, requiring your full concentration and skill.

– Prepare for the fight of your life with revamped mechanics that build on the fan-favorite elements of Nioh, requiring your full concentration and skill. Choose Your Method of Combat – Follow the way of the samurai with traditional weapons including swords and hatchets, or fill your Amrita gauge to wield mighty Yokai abilities and destroy monstrous foes via a variety of mighty attacks.

– Follow the way of the samurai with traditional weapons including swords and hatchets, or fill your Amrita gauge to wield mighty Yokai abilities and destroy monstrous foes via a variety of mighty attacks. Improve Your Weapons with the Yokai Shift – Filling your Amrita gauge doesn’t just give you access to a powerful Yokai form, but also allows you to increase the stats of various weapons and add extra buffs, such as staggering foes and grappling downed enemies.

– Filling your Amrita gauge doesn’t just give you access to a powerful Yokai form, but also allows you to increase the stats of various weapons and add extra buffs, such as staggering foes and grappling downed enemies. Help, and Get Help, from Other Players – Call upon the spectres left behind by other Nioh 2 players to aid you in combat. Their spirits will assist you until the end of the current level… or until they’re defeated.

Nioh 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in 2020.

