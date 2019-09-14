Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel Opening Cinematic Released - News

Bandai Namco at Tokyo Game Show 2019 has released the opening cinematic for Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel.

View it below:

Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel is in development for iOS and Android

