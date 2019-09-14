Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Gets TGS 2019 Trailer Featuring English Subtitles - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer with English subtitles of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris at Tokyo Game Show 2019.

View it below:

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles