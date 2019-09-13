Gears 5 Debuts in 4th on the Australian Charts - Sales

NBA 2K20 has topped the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 8. Gears 5 debuted in fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

NBA 2K20 Spyro Reignited Trilogy Minecraft Gears 5 Wreckfest Catherine: Foll Body Marvel's Spider-Man Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Monster Hunter: World Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

