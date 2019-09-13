Quantcast
Gears 5 Debuts in 4th on the Australian Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 489 Views

NBA 2K20 has topped the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 8. Gears 5 debuted in fourth. 

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

  1. NBA 2K20
  2. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  3. Minecraft
  4. Gears 5
  5. Wreckfest
  6. Catherine: Foll Body
  7. Marvel's Spider-Man
  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  9. Monster Hunter: World
  10. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

1 Comments

starcraft
starcraft (28 minutes ago)

With the emergence (GET IT) of Gamepass as a major force (and other subscription services), it might be time VGChartz starts providing some context around these tables.

  • +1